"Karnataka all set for legal battle over border row", says CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): In another major turn to the border row, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state is all set for a legal battle with Maharashtra over the border dispute.

The CM chaired a meeting with senior advocates and officials here on Sunday in the wake of the case coming up before the Supreme Court for a hearing on November 30.

"The petition filed by the state of Maharashtra in regard to the border issue did not have any legal provision since it was filed on the basis of the State Reorganisation Act and Article 3 (formation of new states and alteration of areas, boundaries or names of existing states) of the Constitution," Karnataka CM said.

The Karnataka chief minister also said that a team of well-learned counsels led by Mukul Rohtagi and Uday Holla will present the case on behalf of Karnataka.

"The senior advocates, A G Prabhulinga Navadagi and Uday Holla have given certain directions. I will be going to Delhi on November 29 and will discuss these with our senior advocate, Mukul Rohtagi on these issues. In all, the State of Karnataka is ready for a legal battle to protect the border and land of ours," CM Bommai said.



"We are abiding by the law as well as the Constitution. There will be no change in the landscape of Karnataka. The state's stand and demand will be presented at the time of presenting the case. In this connection, an all-party meeting and legal experts meeting has been convened next week to discuss the line of argument", he added.

Bommai had earlier said that the border row has become a political tool in Maharashtra, and any party in power will raise the issue for political purposes.

"My government is capable of protecting the borders of Karnataka and has taken steps also," Bommai had said.

Bommai claimed that some villages in Maharashtra's Sangli district, which are having a water crisis passed a resolution seeking their merger with Karnataka.

However, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister denied the claims and said that no such village has sought a merger with Karnataka in recent times. (ANI)

