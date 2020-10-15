Karnataka allows cinema halls, multiplexes to open from today, with 50 pc seating capacity

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI): Karnataka government has allowed from Thursday the reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes, with 50 per cent seating capacity.

The state government issued guidelines that include Thermal screening, social distancing, Seats that are 'Not to be occupied' shall be marked as such during booking and proper sanitization.

As per the guidleines, No Exhibition of Film shall be allowed in containment zones.

Film exhibition activities through cinemas/theatres/multiplexes shall be governed as per the prevalent guidelines of Home Department, Health & Family Welfare department, Department of information and public relations and other related departments and District administrations.

The guidelines states, Adequate physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times. Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory at all times. Availability of hand sanitizers, preferably in the touch-free mode, at entry and exit points as well as common areas within the premises.



Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline. Spitting shalt be strictly prohibited. installation and use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all.

The guideline further read, the occupancy of the cinemas/theatres/multiplexes shall not be more than 50 per cent of their total seating capacity. Seats that are "Not to be occupied" shall be marked as such during booking (for both online booking and at the box office sale of tickets).

Staggered show timings shall be followed for multiple screens to avoid crowding.

Digital no-contact transactions should be the most preferred mode for issue/verification/payments for tickets, food, and beverages, etc. by using online bookings, use of e-wallets, QR code scanners, etc.

Frequent sanitization of the entire premises, common facilities, and all points which come into human contact, e.g. handles, railings, etc. shall be ensured. The cinemas/theatres/multiplexes auditorium shall be sanitized after every screening.

Wearing of face cover for staff is mandatory at all workplaces and adequate stock of such face covers should be made available.

All employees who are at higher risk, i.e., order employees, pregnant employees, employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public. (ANI)

