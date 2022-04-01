Karnataka: Amit Shah lauds progressive programmes of Bommai government

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appreciated the Karnataka government's initiative to establish 'Nandini Ksheera Samridhi Sahakara Bank' under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"Karnataka is the only state in the country to set up an exclusive bank for the milk producers," Shah said lauding the progressive development works formulated by the Bommai government.

Shah, in his address after launching the Logo of the cooperative bank said, "Karnataka's cooperative movement is among the most successful ones in the country. Karnataka state stands in the 'A' category of the States which have achieved success in the cooperative sector. Karnataka's cooperative movement will be written in golden letters for its success."



He also expressed confidence that the cooperative movement in the state will reach every village.

"Karnataka Cooperative movement has been started to bring transparency into cooperative sector & minimise govt interference," Shah said.

The setting up of the Ksheera Samridhi Bank would boost rural development. Farmers would be made Atmanirbhar through the distribution of credit cards for milk producers. The cooperative sector would be strengthened in every village of the State, Shah said.

Shah on Friday embarked on his two-day visit to Karnataka which is scheduled to go to Assembly polls next year.

Shah along with Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of a medical college hospital at Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur district today. (ANI)

