Karnataka Assembly, Council sessions to begin from Sept 21, govt ready to answer queries: Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Karnataka Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation JC Madhuswamy on Thursday announced that Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council Sessions will be held between September 21 and 30, and added that the government will answer all the queries raised by the opposition parties.

"Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council sessions will be held between 21-30 September 2020. Opposition parties are ready to attack the state government over the issues of APMC Amendment Act and Land Reform Amendment Act," Madhuswamy told ANI.

He said that the Congress has alleged malpractice and misuse of funds in COVID-19 management in the statement and asserted that it may raise these issues in the Assembly. The minister said that the government is ready to answer all the queries.

"H K Patil, the head of Public Accounts Committee, has alleged that the government has misused the power and the money in purchasing COVID-19 equipment including masks, PPE kits, etc," Madhuswamy said.

"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has asked Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders to prove the allegations made by him and D K Shivakumar against the state government. Revenue minister R Ashok and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Heath Minister B Sreeramulu have targetted opposition parties and asked them not to make baseless allegations without any evidence," he added.

Madhuswamy said that the state Cabinet has also decided to withdraw 62 cases.

When asked if the cases were related to Bengaluru violence, he said, "That's a different issue. Those are different cases, not related to the violence. Those are cases from 2015, 2016. It's a routine affair of the government, we keep withdrawing cases where they have fought for some genuine reason."

Speaking about the alleged role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the Bengaluru violence that took place on August 11, Madhuswamy said that the state government will initiate appropriate actions under the law.

"I can't say that we will ban them (SDPI), we will initiate action under the law. If required, we will recommend the case to the government of India and seek their guidance to ban or see that some action is initiated. At present we will estimate the loss and say that it has to be compensated from those who are instrumental in this activity," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will discuss with the Centre regarding the banning of the SDPI. (ANI)

