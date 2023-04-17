Karnataka Assembly Polls: Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao files nomination as party candidate from Gandhi Nagar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao filed his nomination as the party's candidate from Gandhi Nagar for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

On Saturday, Congress released its third list of 43 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka elections, fielding ex-BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi from the Athani assembly seat.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has been denied from Kolar seat which has been given to Kothur G Manjunath. Former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi gets the ticket from the Athani constituency.

The party has so far fielded candidates in 209 seats, including 124 seats in the first list and another 42 seats in the second list, and is yet to announce the seats of 15 more candidates. Savadi, who announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, had joined the Congress on Friday.

Siddharamaiah was seeking to contest from the Kolar assembly seat as the second constituency, but the Congress party did not grant his request. Some prominent Congress leaders such as DK Shivakumar and G Parameshwara had expressed their disagreement with Siddaramaiah receiving a second ticket.

The Congress party has refused to grant a ticket to Umashree, a former minister and actor-turned-politician, for the Terdal constituency. Instead, Siddappa Ramappa Kannur has been given the ticket for that constituency. However, the party has not yet announced candidates for 15 seats.

