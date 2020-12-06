Karnataka Assembly Speaker reviews preparations at Vidhana Soudha ahead of Winter Session

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Speaker, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, on Sunday, reviewed preparations at Vidhana Soudha ahead of the winter session of the State legislature which begins here tomorrow.



On November 18, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, J C Madhuswamy, announced that the winter session of State Assembly will be held from December 7 to 15.

The winter session will be held in Bengaluru, not in Belagavi as was the practise

The six-day long monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature had ended on September 26. (ANI)

