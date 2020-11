Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy on Wednesday announced that the winter session of State Assembly will be held from December 7 to 15.



"The winter session of Karnataka Assembly will be held from December 7 to 15," Madhuswamy said in a statement.

The winter session will be held in Bengaluru, not in Belagavi.

The six-day long monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature had ended on September 26. (ANI)