Karnataka: Authorities denies permission to install Kamanna idol at Idgah maidan in Hubballi

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI): Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) has denied permission to install Kamanna idol and celebrate Holi festival at the Idgah maidan, citing Prime minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit on March 12 as a reason.

HDMP Commissioner Gopal Krishna B and Police Commissioner Raman Gupta held a meeting with the Mahamandali members on Thursday and informed them that their application could not be considered.

Raman Gupta, Police Commissioner, Hubballi-Dharwad said," Yesterday, it seems some Hindu organisations sought permission to celebrate Holi and install the statue of Kamanna in the Hubballi Eidgah Maidan. We had a discussion with the district administration and Hubballi Municipal Dharwad corporation. We told them that the installation should have been done on March 7th. Giving permission to such an event at the last hour without any security arrangements wouldn't be correct".

"Permission is being denied by the municipal corporation," he said.

Adding further HDMP Commissioner Gopal Krishna B said that they had received an application from Gajanan Utsav Committe seeking permission to install the idol on March 7. "Security arrangements cannot be done on such short notice. Security arrangements have to be made for Prime Minister Modi's visit on March 12."



"There is no problem. The situation is entirely peaceful. There are many security arrangements going around in the district administration," Gupta informed.

Police Commisioner added that a procession will follow a colour festival on March 11.

"Some VIP visits are on cards. That is why our forces have been mobilised to make security arrangements," Gupta added.

Sanjay Badaskar, Chairman of, the Gajanan Utsav Committe who had sought permission told ANI they were asked to take back the application.

"We submitted an application three days ago. We had sought permission for an event on the occasion of Holi. Today (Thursday) police called a meeting. We also participated. Police said that PM Modi is coming to Dharwad on March 12. Police said there might be security issues. They asked us to take back the application with the assurance that the permission would be granted next time," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting poll-bound Karnataka's Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad districts on March 12, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said earlier in the month. (ANI)

