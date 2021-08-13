Karnataka bans Muharram processions in view of COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13 (ANI): In order to contain the COVID outbreak, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued an order banning all Muharram processions till August 20.

"All kinds of processions have been banned from August 12 to August 20. Alam/panja and tajiyath can be viewed from a distance without touching them. Wearing a mask is mandatory in prayer halls. All prayers are to be held in mosques in strict compliance with COVID norms. Except for masjid, mass prayer gathering is not allowed in community halls, open ground, shadi mahal etc on the occasion of Muharram," read the state government order.

No programs should be organized in Kabristan. Persons aged below 10 years and above 60 years to offer prayers at their homes," it read.

Similar restrictions are imposed for Ganesh Chaturthi also. The state government barred set up pandals for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

"No pandals to be set up for Ganesh Chaturthi. It has to be celebrated in a simple manner. Procession/entertainment program should be organised while bringing and submerging time of Ganesha idol. Ganesha Gowri idols should be submerged in designated places only. Temples that are observing the Ganesh Chaturthi festival should be properly sanitised everyday. Devotees should be allowed after using sanitiser and temple administration should arrange thermal checking," added the order. (ANI)