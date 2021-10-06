Karnataka: Basavraj Bommai launches CM Dashboard, to review progress of depts digitally

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai launched the CM Dashboard on Tuesday, which will enable him to review the progress of various departments on a digital platform.

The dashboard will provide up to date information about various projects to the Chief Minister.

Bommai directed the officials to record accurate information on the dashboard. He reviewed revenue, BBMP, Energy, Education, Housing, Rural Development and other departments on the very first day.



He directed officers to update the progress every day and insisted that there shall be no room for confusion. "Nodal officers and heads of the Departments should take a keen interest in this," he added.

"Officers should pay equal importance to planning as well as implementation. Senior officers must ensure that the officials at grassroots levels deliver the facility to the last man in society. Effective implementation will bring people closer to the system and they feel that someone is there for them. We need to strive to achieve this," Bommai said.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar, Chief Secretary to Government P. Ravikumar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister N. Manjunath Prasad and other senior officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

