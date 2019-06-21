Karnataka: BBMP issues advisory to marriage halls, directs to use environment friendly utensils

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Bengaluru administration has directed the marriage hall owners in the city to use environment-friendly utensils while assuring stricter implementation of the same.

"We have issued an advisory to marriage halls to ensure use of environment-friendly utensils. Plastic is banned here in Bengaluru. We asked them to not use plastic water bottles, glasses," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad told ANI.

"We had a meeting with the chairmanship of National Green Tribunal (NGT). More enforcement will be done in the coming days," Prasad added.

Plastic has been banned in the Bengaluru since 2016 when the state government imposed a blanket ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution and use of plastic.

"This is a very constructive decision by the administration. This is what we kept asking for. Earlier we used banana leaves and other environment-friendly things. That was good for the environment and pocket-friendly. We want to see how well this is implemented," said environmentalist Vijay Nishant. (ANI)

