Karnataka: Bengaluru civic body nixes Congress rally on January 19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday cancelled the permission granted to the Congress party to organise a rally on the National College ground on January 19 citing the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Congress Party's Karnataka unit had started Mekedatu padayatra on January 9, demanding a reservoir across the Cauvery river in Ramanagara district.

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday pulled up the State Government for granting permission to the Congress party for the foot march, after which the Government banned the padayatra with immediate effect.



After the BBMP cancelled the meeting in Bengaluru on January 19, Congress is holding a meeting in Ramanagara district today.

The Congress party is likely to withdraw the padayatra. Former CM Siddaramaiah said that the party will obey the orders of the court.

The court is scheduled to hear the matter tomorrow. (ANI)

