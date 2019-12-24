Karnataka: Bengaluru cop open fire at absconding accused in murder case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): The Mahalakshmipuram police here on Tuesday morning opened fire at an absconding accused in a murder case near Jalahalli HMT bus stand.

Police Sub Inspector Venkataramu fired one round in the air and two rounds on the leg of the accused Shivakumar who is the main assailant in the Raghu murder case of Nandini layout, said police.

The accused had allegedly taken Rs 50,000 from the victim's father in law and killed him on December 11.

The identity of the accused was identified based on the CCTV footage recovered during the investigation. (ANI)

