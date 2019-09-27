Karnataka: Bike, cycle rally organised in Kodagu for World Tourism Day

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A bike and cycle rally was organised by the administration of Kodagu district on the occasion of World Tourism Day on Friday.

Superintendent of police (SP), Deputy Commissioner (DC) and hundreds of people participated in the rally. Enthusiastic young children also took part in a cycle race.

"Due to floods and landslides, in the past two years, the tourism rate has decreased and we are organising this to rally to promote tourism on the day of World Tourism Day," said one of the organisers.

Kodagu, a famous tourist spot, is a small hill station in Karnataka.

A few days back, the state government had also organised a sports meet for senior citizens between the ages of 71 and 80, ahead of World Elders Day October 1. (ANI)

