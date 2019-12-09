Karnataka: BJP MLA from Mudigere seeks ministerial berth

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): BJP">BJP MLA from Mudigere -- MP Kumar Swamy -- on Monday sought the ministerial berth as the party is heading for a landslide victory in Karnataka Assembly by-polls.

"I am very much confident that my leader and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will give me a ministerial berth as was promised earlier. I am sure that he will fulfil his promise," Swamy told reporters.

"I have travelled throughout the state and contributed to winning the 12 seats and I am an aspirant of the ministership," he added.

According to the latest trends of the by-elections held on 15 assembly constituencies in the state, BJP">BJP has won 11 seats and is currently leading on one seat. The Congress has won two seats and Independent has won one seat. (ANI)

