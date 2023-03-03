Karnataka BJP MLA steps down as KSDL chairman after Lokayukta raid

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Friday resigned as the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) hours after the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the house of his son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.

BJP MLA Virupakshappa submitted his resignation to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

In a letter, Virupakshappa claimed that there was some conspiracy against his family.

"I am submitting my resignation under moral responsibility to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) because there is an allegation against me." he said in the letter.

On Thursday, Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe.

While his son Prashant Madal is a chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Further investigation is underway, officials added.


