Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught while receiving Rs 40 lakh bribe

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): The anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta nabbed sitting Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son while he was receiving a Rs 40 lakh bribe on Thursday.

Prashanth Madal, son of the BJP MLA was caught by the Lokayukta officials while he was receiving the bribe at his office.

Notably, Madal Virupakshappa is the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe.

According to the official source of Lokayukta, more than Rs 1.7 crore in cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office.



In a similar incident, a team of Lokayukta caught a clerk posted at Employees' State Insurance Corporation red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 5000 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on February 24, an official said.

The accused clerk has been identified as Shubham Gupta. He was demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a woman contractual employee posted in MPEB (Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board) in lieu of withdrawing her maternity leave money.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raghvendra Rishishwar said, "We received a complaint from a woman who wished her name not to be quoted working as a contractual employee at MPEB, lodged a complaint on February 20. She said that the maternity leave amount which gets deducted from her bank account (around Rs 50,000) was to be given to her by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation."

But the accused clerk Shubham Gupta was not giving that money to her, instead, he was demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 to sanction the amount. Acting on the complaint, a trap was initiated and the accused was caught red-handed. The team also recovered the bribe amount from the accused, Lokayukta DSP added.

A case was registered against the accused under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. After the recovery of the bribe amount, additional sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act have been imposed against him. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

