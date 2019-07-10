Karnataka: BJP MLAs to protest in front of Vidhan Soudha tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): BJP MLAs from the state will hold a protest in front of the Vidhan Soudha here on Wednesday, BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali said on Tuesday.

"A meeting of Karnataka BJP MLAs was held under BS Yeddyurappa. Yesterday we decided to protest at district headquarters for the immediate resignation of CM. Today we have decided that all BJP MLAs will protest in front of Vidhan Soudha at 11:30 AM tomorrow," Limbavali said.

The 13-month old Congress-JDS government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday.

"All JD(S) ministers have resigned, like the 21 Congress ministers who had resigned," tweeted the CMO from their official Twitter account.

Earlier today, Congress leader Roshan Baig resigned from his membership of state Assembly.

JDS rebel MLA H Vishwanath had said that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.

Among the MLAs who resigned are Ramalinga Reddy, Anand Singh, Ramesh Jarkiholi, BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, and Pratap Gowda Patil. However, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations. (ANI)