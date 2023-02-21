Karnataka: BJP president Nadda visits party general secretary CT Ravi's residence

Chikmagalur (Karnataka) [India], February 21 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday visited the residence of the party's general secretary CT Ravi in Chikmagalur district as part of his ongoing three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka.

Earlier, on Monday, Nadda visited and offered prayers at Sri Krishna Matha temple in Udupi.

Also on Monday, the BJP national president addressed a public meeting in Udupi, saying, "Few prime ministers in our history did what Modi-ji has. He got Russia and Ukraine to suspend hostilities in order to facilitate the return of 22,500 students from India back to their homeland."



He added that many students, who were rescued during the ongoing Ukrain-Russia conflict, were from Karnataka.

Nadda claimed further that unlike India, the US hasn't yet fully vaccinated its population against Covid-19, which is why President Joe Biden still wears a mask publicly.

"You all see Joe Biden on television he still wearing a mask. This is because in the US, only 76 per cent of the population has been vaccinated against Covid-19 till date. But standing here, I see nobody wearing a mask and all of you are sitting close to each other. This is because our PM gave us 220 crore jabs," he added.

During the visit, Nadda is also scheduled to visit the Sringeri Mutt, one of the holiest and most important Hindu pilgrim centres.

Sringeri was one of the four Peethas (centres) established by Adi Shankaracharya. (ANI)

