Karnataka: BJP workers in Dharwad stage protest, demand Kumaraswamy's resignation

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): The workers of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a protest here demanding the resignation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

They also demand the formation of a BJP led government in the state.

Earlier in the day, Congress and DMK accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destabilising an elected government in Karnataka through "poaching" and staged a walkout in Lok Sabha in protest.

"Ruling party members are saying that they are taking Karnataka in their fold and then they will take Madhya Pradesh too. This government is attacking democracy. Poaching politics is dangerous for democracy. Poaching politics should be stopped," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said while raising the issue during Zero Hour.

Congress members then staged a walkout in Lok Sabha and DMK(Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) members joined them. (ANI)

