Karnataka: BK Deva Rao conferred with Rajyotsava Award for achievements in paddy cultivation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Farmer BK Deva Rao, known for preserving and growing as many as 155 varieties of paddy, has been conferred with Karnataka Rajyotsava Award for his achievements in agriculture.

On the occasion of Rajyotsava Day, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Culture Minister CT Ravi honoured the farmer with the award which constitutes of Rs 1 lakh and a 20-gramme gold medal.

Hailing from Dakshina Kannada district, Rao not only harvest agricultural produces, grown without using chemical fertilisers, but also deliver them directly to end consumers who come to his doorstep for their choice of rice.

Apart from rice, Deva Rao along with his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law grow more than 80 varieties of wild mangoes and 50 varieties of jackfruit along with areca nut, coconut, and vegetables in about 30 acres.

Since his produces are organic, they are in high demand among urban consumers and fetch about two times the price compared to what he would be getting by selling produces grown using chemicals and fertilizers.

Roa is among 64 eminent personalities was conferred with the award in various categories including literature, music, folk art, painting, sports, yoga, film, agriculture, and journalism at a ceremony held here on Friday. (ANI)

