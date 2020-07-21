Karnataka: BMTC to commence bus services on Wednesday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday announced the commencement of bus services for the general public from Wednesday.

We will operate 1,500 bus services in Bengaluru city on major routes between 6 am and 8 pm, excluding containment zones, said BMTC.

Passengers without face masks would nit be allowed to board the bus, it added.

The transport corporation has decided to commence the bus services after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa confirmed that there will be no extension of lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said, "There will be no lockdown from tomorrow, people need to get back to work, the economy is also very important. We have to fight COVID-19 while maintaining a stable economy. Lockdown is not the solution, now restrictions will be placed only in containment zones."

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also announced the commencement of bus services from Bengaluru from 6 am on Wednesday.

"As per the government's order, the lockdown ends, the bus service will commence from Bengaluru to other places tomorrow morning at 6 am," informed KSRTC. (ANI)

