Karnataka: Bosch to repair non-functional ventilators at govt hospitals free of cost

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C N Ashwatha Narayana, who is also the state Covid task force head, on Saturday informed that the Bosch company has come forward to repair the ventilators which are lying non-functional at the government hospitals of the state at free of cost.

"The Bosch company has come forward to repair the ventilators which are lying nonfunctional in the Government Hospitals of the state at free of cost," said Narayana.

After discussing this with Ramesha Saligrama, Vice President of Bosch, Narayana informed that the company has voluntarily come forward to repair the ventilators.

"There were many complaints saying, that many ventilators in government hospitals were not in working condition and there were reports in media also regarding this. In this crucial situation the company has decided to repair the ventilators through CSR funding," said Saligrama.

Narayana appreciated the gesture of the company and has expressed gratitude. (ANI)