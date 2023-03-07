Karnataka bribegate: High Court grants interim bail to BJP MLA Virupakshappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7 (ANI): Karnataka High Court on Monday granted interim bail to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Madal Virupakshappa, days after unaccounted cash were seized from his son's properties.

The BJP MLA has been given interim bail with condition of Rs 5 Lakh bond and surity.

The bench also directed him to appear before Lokayukta within 48 hours.



Earlier this month, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence of the Chinnagiri constituency MLA Virupakshappa's son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.

Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe. Over Rs 1.7 crore cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office, Lokayukta officials said. (ANI)

