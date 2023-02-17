Karnataka Budget 2023-24: CM Bommai promises Ram Temple in Ramanagara

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented the State Budget for the financial year 2023-24, the last of the BJP regime, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

In his Budget speech, CM Bommai promised that a gigantic Ram Mandir will be constructed in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka and stated that Rs 1000 crore has been allocated for mutts and temples.

In the next two years, comprehensive development and renovation of various Temples and Mutts will be undertaken by our Government with an expenditure of Rs. 1,000 crore, Bommai said. A Rs 425 crore grant was allocated for the renovation of temples and mutts by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in 2022-23.

The Chief Minister claimed that this budget will help the state for another 25 years.

AIIMS hospital to be constructed in Raichur, the chief minister announced in the budget.

A sum of Rs. 11,236 crore have been allocated for drinking water purposes.

Some of the highlights of the budget are as follows:

* Rs. 180 crore have been allocated to the Jeevan Jyoti Yojana.

* Rs. 150 crore have been given for traffic control in Bengaluru.

The CM said that 75 junctions will be developed for traffic management. It is the Chief Minister's master plan for traffic management, said the CM.

*Traffic signals will be managed with smart technology.

*Artificial intelligence Will be used in Bengaluru traffic Management.

* The loan limit for an interest-free loan for farmers has been increased from Rs. 3 lakhs to Rs. 5 lakhs.

* 47 smart classes and boarding schools will be developed.

* Reference books will be introduced to make sure exams are written in Kannada in all universities.



* Rs. 1067 crore announced for pushing the milk production and dairy business.

* Rs. 1813 crore are allocated for the cluster and drainage management.

* 277 kilometres of the smart lane ring road will be built. The elevated road from Krishnarajapuram to Medahalli will be built for Rs. 350 crore.

In the area of health and medical, Rs. 781 crore have been allotted.

*A multispeciality hospital will be built in Kumta

* 100 community health centres will be developed.

* 438 Namma clinics will be built.

*Health programs will be given to every house and medicines will be provided to households.

* Rs. 12 crore have been allocated for cancer patients and the purchase of equipment.

* Hospitals will be built especially for kids in 150 crore

* 1 lakh dialysis cycle will be increased

* 125 crore to manage the Health centres.

* Rs. 59 crore for essential health equipment have been announced in the budget.

* 50 lakh people will be provided with Kaveri water, and for that 5550 crore funds will be given.

* Sluice gate will be fixed in almost all lakes in Bengaluru to manage the flood life situation in the city.

The chief minister also announced that free bus passes would be provided to female students and Rs. 141 crore would be given for the Vidhya Nidhi scheme. (ANI)

