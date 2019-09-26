Karnataka by-polls postponed till SC passes order on disqualified MLAs plea: EC

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): In an unprecedented move, the Election Commission on Thursday submitted to Supreme Court that it will postpone by-polls in 15 seats to be held in Karanataka Assembly on October 21, till the apex court takes a final decision on a plea filed by 17 rebel MLAs challenging their disqualification.

This move by the Election Commission seems to have provided a huge relief for the MLAs, who had been disqualified by the former state Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

Appearing during the hearing in the court, the poll body submitted to the three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice N V Ramana that it would defer the by-polls for 15 Karnataka assembly seats.

The EC submitted that this court can first take a final order or decision in the pending petitions of these MLAs disqualification issue.

The lawyer appearing for MLAs told the top court that their prayer is to suspend by-polls, or defer it or stay the disqualification.

Taking into record the submissions by the EC, the apex court said, "we defer the by-polls, to be held on October 21, and we will hear the disqualified MLAs plea on October 22".

The by-polls were scheduled to be held on October 21, and the result was to be declared on October 24.

In their petition, the MLAs requested for an interim order as the then speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified them and debarred them from being a member of the legislative assembly in its present term.

The MLAs had sought an interim order or direction to allow them permission to contest by-polls scheduled on October 21.

The top court will now hear and decide the petition of these MLAs on October 22. (ANI)