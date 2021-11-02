Karnataka bypolls: BJP wins Sindgi, Congress bags Hangal seat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won Sindgi Assembly bypolls while the party lost the Hangal seat to Congress.



BJP's Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa defeated Congress candidate Ashok Mallappa Managuli by a margin of 31,185 votes in Sindgi. On the other hand, Congress' Mane Shrinivas won the Hangal constituency, defeating his BJP rival Shivaraj Sharanappa Sajjanar, by a margin of 7,373 votes.

On bypoll results, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar told ANI, "Let us go by the wishes of the people of Karnataka...They are looking towards change".

Polling in two constituencies had taken place on October 30. (ANI)

