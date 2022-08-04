Karnataka Cabinet approves R&D policy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI): The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the Karnataka R & D policy which seeks to give a big boost for research and innovation from the garage level to the institutional level, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 3rd Edition of 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' Conference in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah too participated.

Bengaluru is home to over 400 R & D centres of international repute from Genomics to the aerospace sector. No other city in the world could boast of such a huge presence of R & D centres, Bommai said.

While talking about the contribution of industries for Karnataka's progress, "We have formulated an Employment Policy which seeks to incentivise the industries for the number of jobs provided, similarly the state has prepared a Semiconductor Policy, Electric Vehicle Policy and Renewable Energy Policy. Karnataka has signed MoUs for a total investment of Rs110 lakh crores in the renewable energy sector."

"Production of Hydrogen fuel, production of Ammonia from the seawater is being taken up in the state. Industries have contributed immensely to the development of Karnataka and the state has always recognised it," Bommai said.



"Let us all work unitedly to create the Amrit Kaal as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Bommai added.

On being asked about the state's contribution to India's $5 trillion economy, he said "Karnataka is at the forefront of contributing to the development of the country. It has been a progressive state in the fields of development, education, health, commerce and technology since the days of the Maharajas. Karnataka is surging ahead of western nations in IT, BT and high-tech sectors. We have a target of contributing $1 trillion for India's mission of emerging as a $5 trillion economy. Sectoral plans are being formulated to achieve this," Bommai said.

"Karnataka has made huge strides in agriculture too. The state has 10 agro climatic zones. Apart from providing food security it also contributes to economic security. So entrepreneurs should concentrate on the farm sector too," Bommai further said.

On being asked about AtmaNirbhar Bharat, "The nation has passed through many ups and downs in its 75 year long journey after independence. The challenges posed to our democracy were defeated with the inherent strength of our people. The Make in India policy has strengthened the nation."

"The AtmaNirbhar policy has boosted the confidence of the people of the country. Prime Minister Modi has instilled that confidence among the people. The hope and confidence which has been instilled in the hearts of the last man in the country is the strength of the nation. This is reflected in 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas' policy of the Prime Minister and the strong leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishen Reddy, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi and other dignitaries were also present. (ANI)

