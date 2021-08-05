Karnataka Cabinet decides to review flood, COVID-19, ST welfare in first meeting

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5 (ANI): In the first meeting of new Karnataka Cabinet, decisions regarding the flood situation, COVID-19, the welfare of Scheduled Tribes and womens' safety were taken on Wednesday.

All ministers will be visiting districts assigned to them and review the flood and COVID-19 situation. Thereafter, the ministers are to submit a report on relief works taken up and the requirement of additional assistance for relief, read an official statement.

A decision to reconstitute the COVID-19 task force was also taken in the meeting.

To set up an exclusive secretariat for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes for effective monitoring and implementation of STP programes was another decision taken by the new Cabinet, which has been a long-pending demand by the ST community.

The Cabinet also decided to implement women's safety and welfare programs in various Departments under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as announced in the Budget 2021-22.

As many as 29 MLAs took oath as ministers in Bommai's Cabinet in Karnataka. The MLAs were administered the oath of office by Karnataka Governer Thawar Chand Gehlot at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Earlier on Wednesday, before the oath-taking ceremony, Bommai had said that the new Cabinet will have seven Other Backward Class (OBC), 3 scheduled Caste (SC), one Scheduled Tribe (ST), seven Vokkaligas, eight Linagayats, one Reddy and one woman will be a part of the new state cabinet.

He had further informed that there will be no deputy chief minister in the council of ministers this time.

Bommai took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)