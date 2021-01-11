Karnataka cabinet expansion will take place on Jan 13

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 11 (ANI): The much-awaited cabinet expansion in Karnataka will take place on January 13, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday.

The Chief Minister further said that seven new members may be inducted into the Cabinet. The final decision on this matter will probably be taken tomorrow (Monday) morning, he added, while talking to media in Bengaluru.

This comes after BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi on Sunday to discuss the political situation in Karnataka. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and the party's in-charge for Karnataka Arun Singh were also present at the meeting.



Yediyurappa had arrived in the national capital on Sunday.

The chief minister had earlier suggested some names and expressed confidence that the central BJP leadership will respond positively.

Apart from the cabinet expansion, the chief minister also held discussions on the upcoming by-polls in the state for one parliamentary and two Assembly seats. (ANI)

