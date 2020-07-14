Karnataka Cabinet Minister K S Eshwarappa under self-quarantine after house help tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Karnataka Cabinet Minister K S Eshwarappa has gone into self-quarantine after a house help tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, the state's health department urged people who undergo COVID-19 test to quarantine themselves till their results are out.

"Persons who have provided swab samples for COVID-19 testing may be infectious. Hence, as a matter of abundant caution, all such persons shall be advised strict isolation/quarantine at home till their lab results are communicated," the government said in a statement.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has reported 41,581 COVID-19 cases including 24,576 active cases, 16,248 patients cured/discharged/migrated and 757 succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

