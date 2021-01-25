Karnataka cabinet rejigged for third time

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 25 (ANI): In Karnataka, chief minister BS Yediyurappa made changes in the Cabinet for the third time.

Family Welfare minister, K Sudhakar got the Medical Education ministry back in his fold. He was at the helm of this ministry earlier also before it was given to JC Madhuswamy. JC Madhuswamy was reallocated Tourism, Ecology and Environment departments.

Anand Singh has been alloted to Infrastructure Development and Haj and Wakf department. He previously held forest portfolio.



This is the third reshuffle of the Cabinet in the last one week.

Dr K Sudhakar said, "It will be easy for a single minister to work in tandem with both Health and Medical Education departments. It is necessary for conducting a successful vaccination drive. There is a need to merge the departments to eradicate the pandemic. No matter which government is in power, one minister should handle both the departments".

There were reports of "unhappiness" on part of the Karnataka ministers with the recent reallocation of portfolios. (ANI)

