Karnataka : CBI seeks sanction from State govt permission to prosecute police officials in IMA scam case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought sanction from Karnataka government to prosecute police officers and others in the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, informed CBI sources on Thursday.

According to sources, the sanction has been sought to prosecute IPS Hemant Nimbalkar, the then IGP CID Economic Offences Wing (EOW), IPS Ajay Hilori the then DCP East Bangalore, EB Sridhara the then DSP CID EOW, Inspector M Ramesh, the then SHO Commercial city Police Station Bengaluru, P Gowrishankar the SI Commercial City PS, IC Nagrajan, then assistant commissioner north subdivision Bengaluru.

At the time of Offence, Sridhara was the Investigating Officer and Nimbalkar was the supervisory officer. The enquiry into activities of IMA groups was being done by CID EOW. The CID allegedly gave clean chit to IMA and its director Mansoor Ali Khan even when Rs 4000 Crores of deposits were illegally raised from lakhs of innocent investors, sources said.

IPS Ajay Hilori who was directly supervising the work of Inspector Ramesh and Gowrishankar allegedly failed to register the case despite receiving complaints from tehsildar, deputy tehsildar and social activists and in fact, closed all the complaints to favour the IMA group, the sources claimed.

The CBI last month registered one more case against accused BM Vijay Shankar, former Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, and two other government officials for accepting "illegal gratification" from the IMA (ANI)

