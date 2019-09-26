Karnataka: CBI to probe 2016 murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda

Dharwad (Karnataka), Sept 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took over the investigation in the 2016 murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda.

Gowda was murdered in Saptapur area in Dharwad on June 2016, allegedly over a political rivalry.

State BJP government transferred the probe to the CBI on September 6 as Gowda family alleged Vinay Kulkarni, the then Minister and Karnataka Congress leader, of being complicit in the crime. (ANI)

