Karnataka CET results announced, Rakshith M secures top rank in engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results for engineering courses, naturopathy, veterinary, agriculture and pharmacy programmes in various colleges in the state were announced on Friday.

Rakshith M secured the first rank in the engineering stream of CET. In BSc (Agriculture), Varun Gowda AB secured the top rank.

Sai Vivek P secured the top rank in BVSc (Veterinary Science) stream and BPharma stream.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan said, "CET is a very prestigious exam. It was the first exam to be conducted in the country for professional courses. Earlier admissions were taken after students completing the class 12th exam. CET was a novel idea in its time."

"The exams were conducted in 125 places and we had 457 centres. Last year, it was conducted in only 53 places so we added 72 places. The results are out and the children are very happy. The conduct of exams has sent the right message across the country. The continuity of academic activity will go on without any interruption," he added.

He further said: "We did not want the children to lose an academic year and we organised the exams very systematically. Today, out of 1,94,419 students who made an application around 1,75,349 candidates attended the exam. Today, the results have come out for engineering courses, naturopathy, veterinary, agriculture and pharmacy programmes."

The Karnataka Deputy CM further said that it was a challenge to conduct the exam in the face of COVID-19 but the state rose up to the challenge and served as an example for the entire nation.

"This time it was a challenge to conduct the exam in times of COVID-19 pandemic. Many people were infected, many were from containment area and many had symptoms. In this direction, we had started an online training program and candidates were made ready for the exam," he said.

The CET exams were held on July 30 and 31. (ANI)

