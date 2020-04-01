Karnataka Chief Minister pledges one year's salary for COVID-19 relief

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that he will contribute his one year's salary to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in a bid to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

The Chief Minister has also appealed to the citizens to do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the pandemic, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had appealed to the people for contributing to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to help the state to fight against the coronavirus. (ANI)

