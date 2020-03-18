Karnataka CM announces corpus fund of Rs 200 crore for coronavirus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced a corpus fund of Rs 200 cores to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

"While there will be a partial shutdown for 10 more days in the state, the government has also allotted Rs 200 crore of corpus fund for the coronavirus," Yediyurappa said.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister, said, "In a day or two, all international travellers will be stamped on their hands at the airports."

"We have to stamp these passengers to ensure that they keep in mind that they should strictly adhere to the quarantine norms," he said.

He also said that the stamping on the hands will ensure "safety of other people too."

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that the number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151, including 25 foreign nationals. (ANI)

