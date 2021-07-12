Karnataka CM approves Basava Kalyana Development Board's 'Action Plan 2021-22'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday approved Basava Kalyana Development Board's 'Action Plan for 2021-22'.

A press release informed that out of the 134 works taken up by the board, 76 works have been completed whereas 58 are pending.

The state government has earmarked Rs 500 crore for the Anubhava Mantapa Project for 2021-22 and has also allotted Rs 200 crore for the project during the current financial year.

As per the release, the project is set to come up in an area of 101 acres of land, wherein 11.25 acres of land has been donated freely by the Philanthropists, and the remaining 69 acres need to be acquired from various farmers. The acquisition process has come to a halt as the farmers are demanding higher rates for their land.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to acquire land through mutual consent after negotiating about the relief to be provided for the land. He also directed the board officials to finalise the action plan including Rs 10 crore provided in this year's budget.

Other meetings chaired by the Chief Minister on Monday included Kaginele Development Authority and Sangolli Rayanna Area Development Authority.

Yediyurappa has approved Rs 14 crores towards various works undertaken by the Kaginele Development Authority, and approval for clearance of the pending bills to the tune of Rs 21 crore was given to the Sangolli Rayanna Area Development Authority. Additional Rs 62 crore has been provided in this year's budget for the activities of the Sangolli Authority. (ANI)