Karnataka CM arrives at hometown Shikaripura

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] October 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday arrived at his hometown Shikaripura nearly seven months after the COVID-19 lockdown started.

While speaking to the media, the Karnataka CM said that the central government will extend maximum financial assistance for the flood-affected areas of the state.



Yediyurappa said that the party is confident of winning the upcoming by-polls.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira constituencies will have by-polls on November 3.

The CM will lay the foundation stones of several irrigation projects in Shikaripura on Monday. The cabinet ministers will also arrive in Shikaripura on Monday. (ANI)

