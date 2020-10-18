Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Phote)
Karnataka CM arrives at hometown Shikaripura

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2020 18:30 IST


Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] October 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday arrived at his hometown Shikaripura nearly seven months after the COVID-19 lockdown started.
While speaking to the media, the Karnataka CM said that the central government will extend maximum financial assistance for the flood-affected areas of the state.

Yediyurappa said that the party is confident of winning the upcoming by-polls.
Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira constituencies will have by-polls on November 3.
The CM will lay the foundation stones of several irrigation projects in Shikaripura on Monday. The cabinet ministers will also arrive in Shikaripura on Monday. (ANI)

