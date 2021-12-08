Karnataka CM assures victory of BJP candidate in Belagavi for local bodies

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath in Belagavi legislative council constituency from local bodies.

Briefing media persons in Hubballi, Bommai said, "Victory of BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath in Belagavi legislative council constituency from local bodies is assured. Congress rebel candidate Lakhan's presence in the fray would not pose any problems for Kavatagimath."

The Chief Minister further said that all the strategies would be drawn up to ensure the victory of Mahantesh Kavatagimath in Belagavi by interacting with all the important leaders of the region.



"We are all working unitedly for the victory of our candidate. I am going to Kavatagimath and meet the party MPs, ministers and party office bearers to galvanise them for the victory of Kavatagimath," he added.

Slamming the Congress party for using crude language in their campaign, Bommai said, "Desperation of Congress leaders is reflected in the crude language they are using in their campaign. They are trying to change the narrative to cover up their failure when they were in power."

"We do not need to use such language nor do we need any certificate from Congress leaders. People of Belagavi would give us the certificate. BJP is well organized," he further said.

There Legislative Council polls will be held on December 10 in which 99,062 people will cast their votes. (ANI)

