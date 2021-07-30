Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to meet PM Modi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): In his first visit to Delhi after taking oath as Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

He will also be meeting Union Ministers during his visit to the national capital.

Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa from the top post.

Earlier this week, BS Yediyurappa had tendered his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, ending weeks of speculation over his continuance on the post.

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls. (ANI)