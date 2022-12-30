Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai condoles death of PM Modi's mother

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that the two shared an ideal mother-son relationship.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said "Heeraben Modi was suffering from age-related ailments and she passed away last night. It is a sad thing. The love and respect shown by PM Modi to his mother was great."

He said that despite her son being the PM, she only saw him as her son and nothing else.

"We have seen her love for her son. PM Modi had said several times that his mother is simple but she is special. Their mother-son relationship was a model for the entire nation. Though her son was in the post of prime minister she still saw him as her son and nothing else. It shows here real motherhood. She did her duty by instilling good values, culture, and patriotism in him," he said.

CM Bommai further said that PM Modi used to take her blessings before every occasion. "Whenever PM Modi visited Ahmedabad, she fed him with her hands. She never forgot the duty of the mother despite old age. Similarly, Modi also showered love and affection on her. On every occasion, he took the blessings of his mother. Narendra Modi has performed the last rites of his mother and will participate in pre-scheduled programs. This shows the duty consciousness of PM Modi," he added.



Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. He rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak.

Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

The PM joined the funeral procession and carried the bier on his shoulder like any other son, walking barefoot with it as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites. PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers.

The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning. (ANI)

