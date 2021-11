Karnataka CM Bommai calls on PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri @BSBommai met PM @narendramodi. @CMofKarnataka," tweeted Prime Minister's office today.

Yesterday, Bommai met the Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi. (ANI)