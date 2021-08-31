Karnataka CM Bommai directs officials to expedite disposal of SC/ST atrocity cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday directed officials to take steps for speedy disposal of cases of atrocity against Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) that are pending in courts.

Bommai has chaired a meeting of the State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 in Vidhanasoudha, Karnataka.

He directed the Principal Secretary of Social Welfare to personally coordinate with Home and Law Departments to ensure there is no delay in Investigation, in filing charge sheet and during prosecution.

He also directed the officials to take steps to increase the conviction rate.

The Chief Minister asked officials to review the action taken report on the decision taken in the meeting every month.

The meeting was decided to hold a committee meeting quarterly in case there are issues that need to be addressed immediately. He also directed to ensure the district level and sub-divisional level committees meetings to hold quarterly.



The CM told officials to focus on the safety and protection of complainants and witnesses. In sensitive cases, he advised police to take them to court in police protection. It was also decided to appoint an Additional Advocate General to oversee the process.

"More than 1.8 lakh applications under Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers Act 2006 have been rejected in the State. To review this matter, it was decided to set up a State Level Review Committee, comprising 3 members representing these communities too", CM added.

The minister also directed to take "stern action against those who submit fake caste certificates and those who issue such certificates which deprives the eligible people of availing Government facilities".

Bommai directed the concerned departments to take steps to make amendments to rules to increase the time limit for applying for Government jobs under Compassionate Ground for the kins of victims who died due to atrocity.

He told the officials to give priority to education, employment and empowerment of SC/ ST people and implement their welfare programmes in a time bound manner.

"ESCOMs were directed to utilize funds under SCSP/ TSP. The Act would be amended to ensure that the funds allocated for the welfare of these communities shall be utilized for the very purpose only", he said.

Ministers Kota Shrinivasa Poojary, B. Shriramulu, J.C. Madhuswamy, members of the committee, Chief Secretary to Government P. Ravikumar, and other senior officials were present.


