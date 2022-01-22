Karnataka CM Bommai instructs for completion of lift irrigation project before December

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials to invite tenders for package-6 of the Singataluru Lift Irrigation project before March 31 and complete the project before December.

Speaking at a meeting to review the progress of the Singataluru Lift Irrigation Project, he asked the officials to redo the estimate for package-6 of the Singataluru project, take up the project on the intervention model and provide the outlet for farmers directly at their fields.

He also wanted the Koppal branch canal works to be completed on a priority basis.

Water Resources minister Govind Karjol, Industries minister Murugesh Nirani, Mines and Geology minister Halappa Achar and senior officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)