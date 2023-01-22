Karnataka CM Bommai promises extra support for weavers in upcoming state budget

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday assured of more support to the weavers of the State in the coming budget and also promised full assistance to them from raw materials up to technology development.

Speaking after inaugurating the Amrit Mahotsav of Karnataka Rajya Togataveera Kshatriya Nekara Sangha here on Sunday, Basavaraj Bommai said, "the work of this community is to ensure dignity to the society. Both weavers and farmers have been protecting the dignity of people from time immemorial."

He said that this traditional profession must survive, weavers must progress and their children should go for other professions. This sector received a deadly blow after globalisation in 1990. The weavers can survive only if their products get a good market. The growth of polyester cloth caused problems for weavers. The governments have helped them on many occasions but they must get a continuous market, which is important for their existence.



CM Bommai mentioned the weavers-beneficiary scheme, which was launched by his father- Somappa Rayappa Bommai- and underlined that his uniform distributing scheme has been inspired by his father.

"My father, erstwhile Industries Minister, had formulated a scheme to distribute dhoti, uniform and saree to the general public with an aim to help the poor people who cannot afford to cover their dignity. This also helped weavers to save their traditional profession. With the same philosophy, the current government is distributing the uniform. It has been decided to buy the uniform cloth from the Handloom Development Corporation (HDC) and the order has been placed six months in advance," he said.

"We have accepted all your demands and the financial assistance under the Nekar Scheme has been transferred directly to the bank accounts. Today, the textile industry has given the maximum number of jobs in the country. If used correctly, the unemployment problem can be solved. The neighbouring Bangladesh's economy is surviving on the Textile industry," Bommai added.

Sri Divyananda Giri Mahaswamiji Sri Poornananda Swamiji, Karnataka Youth and Sports Minister K C Narayanagowda, State Togataveera Kshatriya Nekara Sangha president B S Somashekar and others were present during the event. (ANI)

