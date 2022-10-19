Karnataka: CM Bommai promises funds for Bidar-Nanded Railway project

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], October 19 (ANI): Karnataka chief minister Bosavraj Bommai on Tuesday promised the general public, funds for the Bidar-Nanded Railway project. "The Government of India will soon approve the project", CM said.

Speaking at the Jan Sankalp Yatra in Aurad yesterday, Bommai said that the Government of India will soon approve the Bidar-Nanded Railway project and the State government will provide land and its share of the project cost.

While emphasizing upon the developmental promises to be commenced soon in the Aurad of Bidar district, CM Bommai said that the filling up of 36 tanks in Aurad taluk will be taken up at a cost of Rs 698 crore and it will benefit 40 villages. This scheme is being taken up following pressure from Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba and Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan at a cost of Rs 700 crore.



"The administrative approval will be given this month and the work will start from next month. In the Bhalki Assembly constituency, a scheme to irrigate 24,000 acres of land with one tmc ft of water at a cost of Rs 762 crore has been sanctioned. These two projects were pending for the last so many years," he said. Adding that we are doing what the Congress government failed to do.

"Bidar is like a crown of Karnataka, blessed with salubrious weather, industry-friendly atmosphere, fertile land and historic monuments. Rs 20 crore has been provided with each for Bidar and Kalburgi fort for their development," Bommai said at the event.

"The government wants tourism to start from Bidar because of which it is being given a lot of importance. A sum of Rs 50 crore has been provided in the State Budget for establishing the CIPET's Centre of Excellence. Steps were taken for the development of Basavakalyan and released Rs 1400 crore for this purpose. The amount has to be spent from March till January," he further said.

"In the 2022-23 state budget, Rs 3,000 crore has been earmarked and approved. In the 2023-24 budget, the government will provide Rs 5,000 crore. The construction of Anubhava Mantapa was going on and Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for this project." Bommai underlined. (ANI)

