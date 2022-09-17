Karnataka: CM Bommai to dedicate urban health centres to public on PM Modi's birthday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will dedicate a comprehensive Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) to the public on Saturday, which is claimed to be the first of its kind in the country.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Minister and MLA of Malleswara constituency Dr Ashwath Narayan said that the PHC is equipped to provide many services including testing, diagnostic, treatment, and medicine at free of cost or at an affordable price.



"The CUPHC is the result of collaboration between BBMP and Manipal Health Enterprises. It includes laboratory, digital x-ray, ultrasound scanning, PFT and ECG services also," Narayan said.



The minister further informed that the centre also has eye testing, dental testing, ICU, physiotherapy and Prime Ministers Jan Aushadhi Kendra under one roof.

"The hospital will be integrated with the 'command centre' which is also located in the constitution to provide appropriate consultation and assistance for the treatment of ailments like heart disease etc. The centre also has an in-patient department and EMR system," he added.

Such CUPHCs have been set up at Nagappa Block, Gandhi Grama, Yeshwantpur and Mathikere in the constituency and will start functioning within one month.

An MoU was signed with Manipal group of hospitals to provide treatments which are not available at the centre, said the minister.

"The hospital has an oxygen facility with a gas pipeline and generator also. Doctors have been appointed under BBMP and National Health Mission. A total of 150 patients can be treated on a day. An MoU has been signed with Manipal Group of Hospitals to provide treatments which are not available at the centre," the minister said. (ANI)

