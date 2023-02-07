Karnataka: CM Bommai to inaugurate 108 Namma Clinics in BBMP limits today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] February 6 (ANI): Ahead of the launch 108 Namma Clinics in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that each Namma Clinic can cater will cater over 15,000 people and provide 12 services including antenatal, postnatal care and immunization.

"Each Namma Clinic will cater to 15,000 to 20,000 people. 12 services including Antenatal, Postnatal care, and immunization will be made available. Our government has prioritised enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the state, and CM Basavaraj Bommai will simultaneously launch 108 Namma Clinics in BBMP limits on Tuesday, February 7," said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would opening as many as 108 Namma Clinics on Tuesday to provide universal and comprehensive Primary Healthcare to common people.

All the 108 Namma Clinics will be made available for the public from Tuesday.

"The newly established Namma Clinic in the Mahalakshmipura ward of Mahalakshmi Layout will be inaugurated on Tuesday and the remaining 107 clinics will also be launched on the same occasion. All these 108 Namma Clinics will be made available for public service from Tuesday itself," informed the minister.

Earlier on December 14, 2022, CM had launched 100 Namma Clinics in a function held at Bairadevarakoppa in Dharwad.

While interacting with beneficiaries about the services available in Namma Clinics, people expressed their happiness and thanked the CM for this initiative. The Namma Clinics which are functioning as Urban Health and Wellness Centres are heralding a new era in primary healthcare.



"Namma Clinics are providing comprehensive primary healthcare to poor, vulnerable and underprivileged sections in urban areas. A total of 438 Namma Clinics are being launched and these will aid in ensuring quality preventive and primary care for daily wagers, labourers etc," said K Sudhakar.

He also said that one clinic will be available for the 15-20 thousand population to provide better facilities under the grants of the 15th Finance Commision.

"Under the National Urban Health Mission, at present, there is one primary health centre for every 50,000 population. Now under the grants of the 15th Finance Commission, we are establishing one primary health centre to cater 15,000-20,000 population in urban areas. Out of the 438 Namma Clinics, 243 will be in BBMP and the rest 195 will be in districts," the minister added.

Further, the minister also explained that a referral facility will be made available to minimise the treatment cost at Namma clinics.

"Namma Clinics are designed to provide universal and comprehensive primary healthcare in urban areas. Referral facilities will also be available and patients requiring higher treatment will be referred to secondary and tertiary centres. This will not only reduce the cost of treatment but will also decentralise the healthcare services," said Dr Sudhakar.

The minister also informed about the facilities that will be available such as adolescent care, immunisation, preventive care for NCDs, oral care, etc.

He said "Each Namma Clinic will have one doctor, one nursing staff, one lab technician and one D-group worker. A total of 12 healthcare services packages will be available including antenatal, postnatal care, adolescent care, immunisation, family planning, fertility, infectious diseases management, general and minor injuries, preventive care for NCDs, oral care, eye care, ENT, mental health, geriatric care and laboratory services. Tele-consultation, wellness activities like yoga and referral services will also be available.

Dr Sudhakar also explained the reliable service and efficient management of the Namma Clinics. He said the clinics would be available for the public from 9 AM to 4:30 PM.

"Namma Clinics will be available for the public from 9 am to 4:30 pm from Monday to Saturday. Each Namma Clinic is set up in a 1000sq ft area with separate space for a waiting area, OPD consultation room, immunization ward, laboratory, yoga room, medicines counter, administrative section etc. The Namma Clinics will have separate toilet facilities for men, women and staff," said the minister. (ANI)

