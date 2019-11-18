Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa (File photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa (File photo)

Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa inaugurates Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:26 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The three-day "Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019' was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan among other dignitaries in Bangalore Palace, Bengaluru on Monday.
The theme of the 22nd edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit this year is 'Innovation and Impact 2.0', with the main focus on innovation and entrepreneurship to become the driving forces of the development of the state in future.
In his speech, Yeddyurappa said: "Innovation in science and technology has always been one of the major driving forces of the state's economy. We, in Karnataka, have been moving towards becoming an innovation hub - a gradual shift from the services sector to product development."
He further said that some dynamic policies, framed in consultation with key stakeholders of the ecosystem, have played a key role in making Karnataka 'The Silicon Valley of India' and the 'Innovation Capital of India'.
"Given numerous favourable factors such as proactive government, industry-friendly laws, talent pool of highly skilled professionals and cosmopolitan life in the cities, it is no wonder Karnataka is the most preferred destination in India for startups, researchers and global corporate giants alike," he said.
He also stated that the State government has been doing its bit to ensure Karnataka remains the national leader in innovation and enhances its place in the global economy.
"I want to assure one thing to the investors and business leaders that we are determined to create a congenial atmosphere for the entrepreneurs," he added. (ANI)

